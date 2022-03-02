Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.77. The stock had a trading volume of 97,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $174.14 and a 1 year high of $289.32.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

