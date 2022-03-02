Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of QTRX opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,156.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

