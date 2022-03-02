Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

