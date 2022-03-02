Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 8,746 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Cytek BioSciences stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 1,119,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

