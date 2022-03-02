Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of RMYHY stock remained flat at $$11.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

