Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 212,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,326,608 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

