Raymond J. Pittman Buys 20,000 Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Matterport Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush reduced their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

