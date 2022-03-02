Raymond James Reiterates C$1.65 Price Target for EnWave (CVE:ENW)

Raymond James set a C$1.65 target price on EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$98.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25. EnWave has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$1.64.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that EnWave will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

