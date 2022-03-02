Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,155.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,685. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $94.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

