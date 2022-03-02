Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RECI opened at GBX 154.21 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £353.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.19.

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,264.32).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

