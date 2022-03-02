Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recon Technology (RCON)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.