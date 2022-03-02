Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 336,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.