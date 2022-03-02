RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of RDHL opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

