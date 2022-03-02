RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Down 1.2%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 71,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 61,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78. The company has a market cap of C$71.04 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

