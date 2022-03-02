Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,667 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

AEG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

