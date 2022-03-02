Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.