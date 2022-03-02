Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.