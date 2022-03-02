Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.23% of Evolving Systems worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

