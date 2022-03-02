Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,119 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Electromed worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELMD opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

