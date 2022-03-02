Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 142977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

