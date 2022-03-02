Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $88.51.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.