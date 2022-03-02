Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.73

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.04) to GBX 4,600 ($61.72) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

