Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,989. The company has a market capitalization of $673.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 29,843.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

