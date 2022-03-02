Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%.

RPTX stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $673.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 29,843.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

