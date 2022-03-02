Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,702,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Repay by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,552 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

