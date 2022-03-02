REPO Market Cap Reaches $3.78 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. REPO has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $423,368.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.34 or 0.06723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.93 or 0.99979905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.