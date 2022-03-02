Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.04 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

