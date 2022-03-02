Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MITO opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

