Research Analysts Set Expectations for Integer Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Integer in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.33. Integer has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

