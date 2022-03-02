Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $20.72 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

