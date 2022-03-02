Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TuSimple (TSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP):

2/23/2022 – TuSimple had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – TuSimple was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

2/10/2022 – TuSimple had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – TuSimple had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – TuSimple had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $24.00.

1/13/2022 – TuSimple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

1/11/2022 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – TuSimple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

TuSimple stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TuSimple by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

