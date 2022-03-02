Reviewing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. F.N.B. pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares American Bank and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.05 $404.60 million $1.23 10.37

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Bank and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $13.24, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than American Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. 30.30% 8.23% 1.05%

Risk and Volatility

American Bank has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F.N.B. beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank (Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

