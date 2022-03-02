Reviewing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IPG Photonics and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 2 4 0 2.43 Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.40 $278.42 million $5.16 23.55 Ideal Power $430,000.00 113.18 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -10.07

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

