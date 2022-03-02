Reviewing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.75 -$9.73 billion N/A N/A Sasol $14.29 billion 1.03 $588.89 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 108.93% 186.88% 90.95% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Sasol on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.