ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.93.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 429,236 shares of company stock valued at $442,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

