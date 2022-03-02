RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RFIL. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

