Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Shares Down 10.1%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Rating) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.
About Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ridley (RIDYF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.