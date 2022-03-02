Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sells 5,683 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

