Robert W. Baird Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.19.

DPZ stock opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.99 and a 200 day moving average of $492.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

