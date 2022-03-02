Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $7.23. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 1,854 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

