Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.87 and last traded at $126.00. Approximately 230,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,913,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,408,800. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roku by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

