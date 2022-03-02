Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Root in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Root stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $439.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Root by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

