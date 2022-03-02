Rope Market Capitalization Hits $70,965.38 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $70,965.38 and $570.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rope has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

