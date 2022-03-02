Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

ROST stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

