Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded up $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

