Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Repurchase $1.90 billion in Outstanding Shares

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

