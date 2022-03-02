Roth Capital Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Neutral

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

PRPL opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $383.50 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

