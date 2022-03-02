Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.44% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.