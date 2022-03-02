Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 26,754 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.68% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $107.09 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

