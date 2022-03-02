Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ROYMY opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

ROYMY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.30.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

