RPT Realty (RPT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/25/2022 – RPT Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

2/18/2022 – RPT Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – RPT Realty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/16/2022 – RPT Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

1/7/2022 – RPT Realty was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

RPT opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

